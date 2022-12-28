comscore Off the news: University of Hawaii at Manoa makes it big in esports
Off the news: University of Hawaii at Manoa makes it big in esports

  • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII Although the esports program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa was just created in 2018, it was named the best collegiate esports program of the year at the recent Esports Awards in Las Vegas.

Don’t count esports out: It’s a growing, $1.3 billion global industry, serving up competitive, multiplayer video games at the collegiate and professional levels, and more than 400 esports programs nationwide. Read more

