Letter: Military spending shows priorities

Thanks for your article on how much federal “pork” our senators got for Hawaii. It’s unfortunate that most of the money, as usual, goes to the military (“Senators announce $1B in federal funding,” Dec. 23). Of the projects you listed, $418 million is for the military but only $249 million is for the rest of us. I think it’s a clear case of misplaced priorities.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

