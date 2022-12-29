comscore Letter: Military spending shows priorities
Letter: Military spending shows priorities

  Today
  Updated 1 a.m.

Thanks for your article on how much federal “pork” our senators got for Hawaii. It’s unfortunate that most of the money, as usual, goes to the military (“Senators announce $1B in federal funding,” Dec. 23). Read more

Letter: Navy can do complex operations, but not cams

