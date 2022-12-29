Editorial | Letters Letter: Military spending shows priorities Today Updated 1 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Thanks for your article on how much federal “pork” our senators got for Hawaii. It’s unfortunate that most of the money, as usual, goes to the military (“Senators announce $1B in federal funding,” Dec. 23). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Thanks for your article on how much federal “pork” our senators got for Hawaii. It’s unfortunate that most of the money, as usual, goes to the military (“Senators announce $1B in federal funding,” Dec. 23). Of the projects you listed, $418 million is for the military but only $249 million is for the rest of us. I think it’s a clear case of misplaced priorities. Regina Gregory Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Navy can do complex operations, but not cams