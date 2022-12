Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Beijing-based developer that went on a U.S. buying spree while China’s private economy boomed has gone bust under a Chinese clampdown on overseas investment. The developer recently unloaded 484 acres in Kapolei to pay down debt, at a loss of about $23 million.

Oceanwide Resort Community HI LLC’s plan had been to develop 2,500 upscale homes, a golf course and recreational “lake,” elementary school and transit hub; another 11 acres at Ko Olina had been eyed as resort property. Now, WT Laulima Holdings LLC, about which not much is known, has purchased the property, reportedly for upward of $93 million. What’s next?