Oahu sees a big dip in fireworks permits, but don’t expect a quiet night
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:59 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aaron Kurashima purchased firecrackers from Pacific Fireworks owner Dino Alexakos on Wednesday at Kapalama Shopping Center. Only people who applied and paid for their permits before Dec. 21 are able to buy a limited variety of fireworks on Oahu.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Boxes of firecrackers were for sale Wednesday at Pacific Fireworks at Kapalama Shopping Center.