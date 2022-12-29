comscore Oahu sees a big dip in fireworks permits, but don’t expect a quiet night
Hawaii News

Oahu sees a big dip in fireworks permits, but don’t expect a quiet night

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Aaron Kurashima purchased firecrackers from Pacific Fireworks owner Dino Alexakos on Wednesday at Kapalama Shopping Center. Only people who applied and paid for their permits before Dec. 21 are able to buy a limited variety of fireworks on Oahu.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Boxes of firecrackers were for sale Wednesday at Pacific Fireworks at Kapalama Shopping Center.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A customer purchased firecrackers.

It has led to a fair amount of speculation — and little confidence that pets and those sensitive to fireworks will experience any relief from the onslaught of cracks, pops and explosions that traditionally welcome the new year in Hawaii. Read more

