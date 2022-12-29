comscore No. 7 Kailua dumps No. 10 Moanalua to stay unbeaten in OIA
No. 7 Kailua dumps No. 10 Moanalua to stay unbeaten in OIA

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
    Kailua’s Jonny Philbrick scored 16 points against Moanalua despite a sore ankle on Wednesday.

    Kailua’s Nai Iwaki went in for a layup against Moanalua.

    Kailua’s Jonny Philbrick drove the ball against Moanalua’s Skylar Miyasato and Jeremy Garner.

Center Noa Donnelly scored 21 points and freshman Maddox Pung added 17 as No. 7-ranked Kailua overpowered No. 10 Moanalua, 58-40, on Wednesday night. Read more

