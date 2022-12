Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s a reason they call the executive and Legislature separate branches of government: They really are separate. That could be seen Wednesday in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast with the heads of the two state Capitol chambers, Rep. Scott Saiki and Sen. Ron Kouchi. They have their own opinions about Gov. Josh Green’s agenda, and they didn’t hesitate to express them.

All of them, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke included, used to be lawmakers, so let’s hope this is the beginning of a conversation, not the end of one.