HFD responds to small fire in downtown Honolulu maintenance shed

Firefighters put out a fire in a small maintenance shed adjacent to an eight-story commercial building Downtown at 820 Mililani St. early this morning.

The fire was reported to the Honolulu Fire Department at 5:01 a.m., according to a news release. Six firefighting units were dispatched, with the first arriving about five minutes later to find no sign of smoke or fire at the building, which is located adjacent to the pedestrian mall behind the state Department of Taxation.

It took a few minutes for firefighters to locate the small blaze, which was brought under control at 5:12 a.m. and extinguished at 5:33 a.m., HFD said.

At the request of Honolulu Police Department officers who were at the scene, an HFD fire investigator was dispatched to look into the cause of the fire.