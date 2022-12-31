Letter: Where illegal fireworks go off, fine site owner

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Even before Christmas, the loud explosions rattled my neighborhood — you know, the kind that sound like an M-80 on steroids. Read more

Even before Christmas, the loud explosions rattled my neighborhood — you know, the kind that sound like an M-80 on steroids. Since Christmas passed and we crept closer to New Year’s Eve, more explosions are going off daily. They set off car alarms blocks away, shake your home and send pets for cover.

Illegal fireworks are so commonplace that most are apathetic to doing anything about it. Politicians grandstand on the issue, but year after year it continues.

Mr. Mayor, why don’t you institute $10,000 fines on those setting off these bombs, as you have done with transient vacation rentals? As with red-light camera tickets, the fine would go to the property owner where the bomb came from, regardless of who set it off, and half the fine can be paid as a finder’s fee to those who turn in the violators.

Let’s be fair to all about ruining the fabric of neighborhoods, and instill a fine and fear to those who break the law.

Bryan Holt

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter