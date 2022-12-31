comscore Federal study to look at creating a Hawaii national forest
Federal study to look at creating a Hawaii national forest

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES / 2016 The creation of Hawaii’s first national forest is possible with a new study to be conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. It would examine land on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii island. Above, the Kahikinui State Forest Reserve comprises approximately 2,916 acres of public land and is on the leeward slopes of Haleakala on Maui.

The directive for the study, introduced by U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, was included in the 2023 omnibus spending bill that was signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden. Read more

