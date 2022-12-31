Federal study to look at creating a Hawaii national forest
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES / 2016
The creation of Hawaii’s first national forest is possible with a new study to be conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. It would examine land on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii island. Above, the Kahikinui State Forest Reserve comprises approximately 2,916 acres of public land and is on the leeward slopes of Haleakala on Maui.