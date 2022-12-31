Holiday trees find new purpose in ‘treecycling’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As their roles in holiday celebrations near an end, Hawaii’s Christmas trees can find new purpose in county “treecycling” programs offered across the islands.

Honolulu

>> Households using the city’s automated three-cart curbside program may place trees, with decorations removed, in the green cart on regular green waste collection days. Trees that don’t fit inside the cart with the lid closed should be cut into lengths of up to 3 feet with branches trimmed to ensure they will fall freely from the cart during collection. Trees with tinsel or flocking should be cut, bagged and disposed of in the gray cart.

>> Households on manual collection routes should cut their trees into lengths up to 3 feet, bundle the pieces and place at the curb on regular refuse collection days.

>> Whole trees may be dropped off at refuse convenience centers (except for the Wahiawa center) or at the Kapaa Transfer Station in Kailua. Residents also may drop off trees without flocking or tinsel at the composting facility in Wahiawa for free. Condominiums and commercial buildings may deliver large loads of Christmas trees directly to the composting facility; tipping fees are being waived over the holidays. To arrange deliveries, contact the Refuse Division in the city Department of Environmental Services at 808-768-3200, option 7.

Visit honolulu.gov/opala for more information on disposal site locations.

Hawaii island

>> Residential customers may take holiday trees and kadomatsu decorations to recycling and transfer stations in Kealakehe, Keei, Keaau, Pahoa, Volcano and Waimea from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on regular green waste collection days; and to the East Hawai‘i Organics Facility in Hilo from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and the West Hawai‘i Organics Facility in Puuanahulu from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays (both sites are closed from noon to 12:30 p.m.).

>> Residential customers with only holiday trees for treecycling may drop them directly at the East Hawai‘i Organics Facility and treecycling area without going to the county scale house as typically required; however, residential loads with both green waste and holiday trees must go to the county scale house to be weighed. All commercial haulers or holiday tree collectors must proceed to the county scale house before recycling.

These services will be available to the public through Jan. 15, except Jan. 1. For more information, check hawaiizerowaste.org or call the Solid Waste Division at 808-961-8270.

Maui County

>> The county has opened two temporary Christmas tree drop-off sites in Kihei and Makawao in addition to ongoing green waste drop-off services throughout the county. All ornaments and tinsel must be removed before recycling. Drop-off sites are at Maui EKO at the Central Maui Landfill (open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday); the recycling center off Welakahao Road in Kihei (open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 8); Kihei Compost (from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday); Makawao Recycling Center off Makani Road behind Kalama Intermediate School (open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 8); Hana, Lanai and Molokai landfills (open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday); and Olowalu Convenience Center (open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily).

For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 808-270-7880.

Kauai

>> Christmas trees free of flocking, tinsel and decorations can be dropped off daily, except holidays, at green waste drop-off areas at county refuse transfer stations from 7:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and the Kekaha Landfill from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

>> Bare trees also may be dropped off daily at Kaua‘i Nursery and Landscaping on Kaumualii Highway in Puhi; load trees onto the truck parked in the driveway.

For more information, check kauai.gov/Transfer Stations or call 808-241-4841.