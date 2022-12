Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mandi Morioka, a defensive specialist/libero, has committed to join the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball program as a transfer from Penn State.

Morioka, who is originally from Torrance, Calif., announced her decision in an Instagram post on Friday.

Morioka, 5-foot-7, was named the league and team MVP at South Torrance High School as a setter her senior year. She played in six matches and 11 sets as a freshman at Penn State, which went 26-8 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16.

The Rainbow Wahine are slated to return libero Tayli Ikenaga and defensive specialist Talia Edmonds. Edmonds will be a senior in the 2023 season and Ikenaga will be a junior.