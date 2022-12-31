Rainbows beat Cal Poly for sixth win in a row

JoVon McClanahan, Noel Coleman and Kamaka Hepa each scored 12 points to lead the University of Hawaii basketball team to a 57-48 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

By winning their sixth in a row, the ’Bows improved to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in the Big West. The Mustangs fell to 7-7 and 1-1.

The Mustangs closed to 52-48 on Kobe Sanders’ slam with 2:13 to play.

But the ’Bows’ defense tightened, and the Mustangs would not hit another field goal the rest of the way.

The game was decided in the paint. Each team hit only one 3-point field goal, combining for 2-for-21 shooting from behind the arc.

The ’Bows took control from the opening tip, scoring the first 16 points. During that span, the Mustangs were held to 0-for-11 shooting while turning the ball over five times.

The Mustangs ended their drought when Nick Fleming hit a jumper from the right wing with 10:47 left in the first half.

That shot sparked a rally in which the Mustangs closed the half by hitting nine of 13 shots to cut the deficit to 27-22 at the intermission.

Coleman scored eight first-half points for the ’Bows.