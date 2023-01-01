High surf warning covers most Hawaiian islands until Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for nearly all Hawaiian islands from midnight Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The warning, which does not include Lanai and Hawaii island, covers northern and western shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and northern shores of Maui.

Forecasters said the northwest swell will build rapidly through the night and peak Monday at warning levels, with waves from 20 to 30 feet expected along north shores and between 15 to 20 feet along western shores.

Beach-goers can expect strong breaking waves and powerful currents, they said, adding that waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.