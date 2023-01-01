Memorial Mass planned in Honolulu for Pope Emeritus Benedict

The Catholic diocese in Honolulu is planning a special memorial Mass Wednesday in honor of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at age 95.

Honolulu Bishop Larry Silva said in a letter to the diocese the will celebrate Mass for “the happy repose of the soul” of Benedict.

The memorial Mass is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Co-Cathedral of St.Theresa, 712 N. School St.

Benedict was the first pope in 600 years to resign from the position when he retired on Feb. 11, 2013. Since then, he lived in the Vatican gardens alongside his successor Pope Francis in an unprecedented arrangement for the Roman Catholic Church.