MFD responds to 10 fires related to fireworks

Maui firefighters responded to 10 fires believed to be related to fireworks from 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve into the first few hours of New Year’s Day.
Five of them were in trash bins or dumpsters while two were vehicle fires.
Maui Fire Department personnel also responded to three fireworks-related injuries, including one to a 6-year-old, and two
difficulty-breathing calls.
