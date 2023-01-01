comscore Column: We can’t allow differences to divide us
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: We can’t allow differences to divide us

  • By Addis Belay
  • Today
  • Updated 6:53 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Addis Belay

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Addis Belay

Democracy is much more than a collection of rules, customs and institutions. It is also an open communication environment that gives everyone the freedom to express themselves and use any persuasive technique they want. Read more

Previous Story
Kauakukalahale: Ku‘u ‘ia ka palu i pi‘i ka moano

Scroll Up