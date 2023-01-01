Letter: Apply some surplus funds against erosion

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Using 6% of the $1.9 billion state budget surplus to turn an enormous ecological tragedy into a win for nature, private landowners and the public. Sounds too good to be true? It’s not.

In last Sunday’s “Island Voices” commentary, Chip Fletcher and Colin Lee presented a clear and logical solution to what has become a quagmire at the North Shore’s Sunset Beach area (“Use surplus to protect Sunset Beach,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 25).

Enough talk already. We must act, and this is a great answer to a very perplexing challenge.

Kevin Butterbaugh

Kailua

