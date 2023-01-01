comscore Letter: Legislators, go past old-school politics
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Legislators, go past old-school politics

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It seems House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi want to play the same old-school political games with Gov. Josh Green. Green got elected with a huge margin. Read more

Previous Story
Kauakukalahale: Ku‘u ‘ia ka palu i pi‘i ka moano

Scroll Up