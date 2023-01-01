Letter: Legislators, go past old-school politics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It seems House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi want to play the same old-school political games with Gov. Josh Green. Green got elected with a huge margin. Read more

It seems House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi want to play the same old-school political games with Gov. Josh Green. Green got elected with a huge margin. Now let him do his job and move this state out of the malaise created by old-school politicians. They want to control everything done in our state.

Time to renew their minds that it is 2023 and not the 1980s-2010 era. We need swift and precise decisions that are well-formulated to move our state out of the political ice age.

Wake up and serve the whole state.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter