Editorial | Letters Letter: Legislators, go past old-school politics Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It seems House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi want to play the same old-school political games with Gov. Josh Green. Green got elected with a huge margin. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It seems House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi want to play the same old-school political games with Gov. Josh Green. Green got elected with a huge margin. Now let him do his job and move this state out of the malaise created by old-school politicians. They want to control everything done in our state. Time to renew their minds that it is 2023 and not the 1980s-2010 era. We need swift and precise decisions that are well-formulated to move our state out of the political ice age. Wake up and serve the whole state. Allen Canter Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Kauakukalahale: Ku‘u ‘ia ka palu i pi‘i ka moano