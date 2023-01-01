Letter: Ready to loan video camera for Red Hill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

WOW — no video for accident-prone Red Hill ("Cameras may not be fixed in time for defueling, Navy says," Star-Advertiser, Dec. 25).

I can help. I have this video camera, still in the box, with instructions. It’s da kine you just screw into a standard light socket. Connect to a computer.

Please return it when pau.

Scott Cade

Kailua

