Letter: Southwest’s troubles hurt flyers, workers

As a former employee of Hawaiian Airlines, it is tempting to feel a bit of schadenfreude, or satisfaction, at predatory Southwest Airline’s recent misfortune. I then remind myself that it is the thousands of stranded passengers who have suffered. That brings me no pleasure.

Some now vilify not just Southwest, but all airlines that received billions in loans and grants through the peak COVID-era’s Payroll Protection Program. These critics should remember that it was the airlines’ employees who benefited; many thousands would have been laid off or terminated were it not for these funds. Despite the financial assistance, airlines continue to struggle with staffing issues and decreased travel demand.

Hawaiian Airlines has served our islands since 1929. There will always be competitive threats and challenges. It is a testament to the company’s employees and management that Travel + Leisure magazine ranked Hawaii’s own as the No. 1 domestic airline.

Barney Wilson

Laie

