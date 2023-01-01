comscore Waianae’s Ilima Shim to appear on fourth season of ‘Tough As Nails’
Features | On the Scene

Waianae’s Ilima Shim to appear on fourth season of ‘Tough As Nails’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY CBS Ilima Shim

    COURTESY CBS

    Ilima Shim

Born and raised on the Big Island, Ilima Shim’s first brush with fame came when she was on the Konawaena High School varsity track team and earned a place on the Big Island Interscholastic Federation Track and Field All-Star Team in 2003. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Resolve to get all the nutrients your body needs for the new year

Scroll Up