Star-Advertiser photographers pick their top shots from 2022
Today
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Aug. 13, 2022
“A lucky shot! I was at the Kaneohe Air Show when I glanced up, lifted up my camera and made a ‘grab’ shot of the fabulous U.S. Navy Blue Angels ending their show for the day.”
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aug. 18, 2022
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, right, and lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Sylvia Luke talked with one another in Honolulu behind a pane of glass that reflected photos of their supporters, as they considered their potential roles as governor and lieutenant governor. They were elected to the positions in November.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
March 4, 2022
Ukranians, local government officials and their supporters rallied at the Hawaii State Capitol to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. About 70 people attended the rally to wave flags and speak, with some demanding the United States and its allies to do more than impose economic sanctions. Nine-year-old Lukyan Chereneko waved a Ukrainian flag.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
March 10, 2022
Rainbow Warrior Max Rosenfeld pounded down a kill against Lewis University Flyer Kevin Kauling in a volleyball game at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Feb. 23, 2022
Zack Mitchell, from top to bottom, Tristan Carpenter, Valerie Caz and Anastas Unurdanivia stacked their hammocks like bunk beds at Queens Beach in Waikiki. The men are Marines who had been stationed in Hawaii and were enjoying their last week before heading back to the mainland.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Oct. 18, 2022
Victor Preciado worked out with boxing gloves and punch mitts at Fitness Therapy Hawaii, a gym designed for people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jan. 13, 2022
Residents at Kapilina Beach Homes submitted an emergency motion asking the Circuit Court to stop their corporate landlord from charging Kapilina residents rent and utilities while the houses are unfit for human habitation due to the contaminated water supply that has plagued the community. The Owens/Bonilla family has been affected by the tainted water which has led to hospitalizations and living in a home that is inhabitable for the family of eight. Mandie Ruiz, from left, her fiance Taeler Owens, Jayden Bonilla holding his 2-1/2-month-old daughter Esme, Xavier Bonilla with his dog Lucky and 2-year-old Kaleo Hughes. Owens and Bonilla announced their class action suit in January.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
May 18, 2022
“I spent more than a few minutes taking this picture with Hotel Magic President and CEO Jonathan Todd, of the ‘The Magical Mystery Show.’ He kept his hands moving while keeping his head still as I coordinated my exposure with my flash and the colored lights he used for his magic.”
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Oct. 24, 2022
Dance student Isi Tuifua was up on his toes while working on a dance routine for the “queer dance” class taught by University of Hawaii professor Sami L.A. Akuna at the UH-Manoa campus. The class is one of the nation’s first to focus on queer dance.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Oct. 10, 2022
Waikiki resident Tavis Glover feeds the pigeons at Kapiolani Park. Glover befriended the pigeons during the start of the pandemic, when he would take walks in the park, and now the pigeons come to him on sight.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
June 11, 2022
Miss Hawaii 2022 Lauren Teruya smiled during a moment of calm before the King Kamehameha Day parade in June. Teruya was named one of the top 11 finalists in last month’s Miss America pageant at Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dec. 16, 2022
“I’ve always loved this angle of Waimea Bay, it’s become such a favorite spot that over the years, the coconut trees have grown taller and make the big waves look even bigger! On this day, nearly zero salt air haze and a perfectly sunny day made for a great day on the bay. And thanks to the power of social media: That surfer leading the charge on Dec. 16 is Aidan Cruise.”