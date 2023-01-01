Kokua Line: Can I renew my passport online?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Can you tell me how to get a passport? My passport expired on Nov. 9, 2020, so I need to get a new one. Does the library still offer this service, and if so, how do I do this?

Answer: Certain public libraries do handle passport applications by appointment, but only using form DS-11, which is for first-time applicants, those whose current passport was lost, damaged or stolen, and a few other categories that don’t include you. Based on the information you provided, you should be able to renew online — using a new service — or by mail, because you were an adult when you received your previous passport, it expired less than five years ago and you live in the United States. We’ll review renewal methods, starting with the newest option:

>> Online: To renew online, you must have your passport in your possession, you must be living in a U.S. state or territory and you must be at least age 25. Your passport can be expired, as long as it was a 10-year passport that expired less than five years ago, according to the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Other limitations also apply — you can’t be changing your name, gender, date of birth or place of birth, for example. Renewing online requires the applicant to create and activate a MyTravelGov account, wait up to 24 hours to register the account, then log in and click on the “Renew Passport” button to start the application. Assuming you are eligible to renew this way, you’ll be instructed to upload a digital photo and any other required documents, and pay using a credit/debit card or Automated Clearing House payment.

This option is only for regular tourist passports and only for people who won’t begin their international travel for at least six weeks. With this method, you don’t return your expired passport. See full rules and instructions at 808ne.ws/onpass.

>> By mail: To renew by mail, you must have your undamaged passport in your possession, it must have been issued when you were age 16 or older and within the last 15 years, and if you are renewing under a different name you must be able to document your name change.

Renewals by mail use Form DS-82. You’ll mail your completed application packet, including your most recent passport, name change document (if applicable), photo and fees to a processing center in Philadelphia. Applicants who live in the United States must mail the packet via U.S. mail; any other delivery method will be rejected. For full instructions, including links to the application form, see 808ne.ws/mailpass.

>> In person: An applicant must apply in person using Form DS-11 if any of the following are true: they are applying for their first U.S. passport; they are under age 16; their previous passport was issued when they were under 16; their passport is lost, stolen or damaged; or their previous passport was issued more than 15 years ago.

Form DS-11 applications are handled at passport acceptance facilities, which include 37 locations in Hawaii, including seven public libraries, by appointment only. Use the search function at iafdb.travel.state.gov/ to see all Hawaii locations. Appointments at the Hawaii State Library and the Aiea Public Library are fully booked through the end of January, according to the library system’s website, which has complete instructions useful for anyone who will be using Form DS-11 to obtain a passport at any acceptance facility in Hawaii; see 808ne.ws/libpass.

The Ala Moana and Kapolei satellite city halls also process first-time passport applications, but no appointments were available when we checked AlohaQ.org on Friday.

>> Urgent or emergency service: If you have a life-or-death emergency (must travel internationally within three days) or an urgent need (must travel internationally within 14 days), you may qualify for in-person service at the Honolulu Passport Agency. Walk-in service is not available. Call 1-877-487-2778 to make an appointment or check 808ne.ws/fastpass for more information. You’ll have to verify your need for immediate service.

For general information about obtaining a U.S. passport, including required fees, go to travel.state.gov.

