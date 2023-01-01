No easy answer to how many concussions are too many for Tua Tagovailoa
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:56 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / DEC. 25
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was officially ruled out for today’s game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami’s Christmas Day loss to Green Bay.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree