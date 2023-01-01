Allisen Corpuz’s first LPGA season ‘way more fun’ than she expected
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY THOMAS SAKA
Allisen Corpuz reserved part of her Friday afternoon to serve as host and honorary starter for Friday’s junior tournament at Hawaii Prince Golf Club, an origin point for her journey from a promising junior golfer to LPGA Tour pro.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Allisen Corpuz follows through on her shot during the second round of the Lotte Championship on April 14.