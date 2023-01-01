comscore Allisen Corpuz’s first LPGA season ‘way more fun’ than she expected
Allisen Corpuz’s first LPGA season ‘way more fun’ than she expected

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY THOMAS SAKA Allisen Corpuz reserved part of her Friday afternoon to serve as host and honorary starter for Friday’s junior tournament at Hawaii Prince Golf Club, an origin point for her journey from a promising junior golfer to LPGA Tour pro.

    Allisen Corpuz reserved part of her Friday afternoon to serve as host and honorary starter for Friday's junior tournament at Hawaii Prince Golf Club, an origin point for her journey from a promising junior golfer to LPGA Tour pro.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Allisen Corpuz follows through on her shot during the second round of the Lotte Championship on April 14.

    Allisen Corpuz follows through on her shot during the second round of the Lotte Championship on April 14.

Allisen Corpuz, clipboard in hand, stood by the tee box greeting the kids stepping up for their opening drives. Corpuz reserved part of her Friday afternoon to serve as host and honorary starter for Friday’s junior tournament at Hawaii Prince Golf Club, an origin point for her journey from a promising junior golfer to LPGA Tour pro. Read more

