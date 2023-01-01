comscore Eyeing 2023: Hawaii men’s volleyball, Tua’s future are topics to watch
Eyeing 2023: Hawaii men’s volleyball, Tua’s future are topics to watch

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY RENDERING While Hawaii waits for a new stadium, UH has proceeded to start renovations on Ching Complex.

    While Hawaii waits for a new stadium, UH has proceeded to start renovations on Ching Complex.

  • TONY AVELAR / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Kate Lang (10) celebrated with Amber Igiede, left, and Talia Edmonds after winning a point against LSU in the second set of a first-round NCAA Tournament match in Stanford, Calif., on Dec. 2. UH lost in four.

    Kate Lang (10) celebrated with Amber Igiede, left, and Talia Edmonds after winning a point against LSU in the second set of a first-round NCAA Tournament match in Stanford, Calif., on Dec. 2. UH lost in four.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM UH guard JoVon McClanahan (3), far left, peeked to watch his 3-pointer fall for a 58-57 win over SMU on Dec. 25.

    UH guard JoVon McClanahan (3), far left, peeked to watch his 3-pointer fall for a 58-57 win over SMU on Dec. 25.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Tua Tagovailoa answered questions after the loss to the Packers on Christmas Day. The future of Tagovailoa will be scrutinized at the end of this season and beyond.

    Tua Tagovailoa answered questions after the loss to the Packers on Christmas Day. The future of Tagovailoa will be scrutinized at the end of this season and beyond.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii outside hitter Keoni Thim, left, held the championship trophy after Hawaii beat Long Beach State to win the NCAA volleyball championship last May in Los Angeles. With all starters back, UH will take aim at a third straight NCAA title.

    Hawaii outside hitter Keoni Thim, left, held the championship trophy after Hawaii beat Long Beach State to win the NCAA volleyball championship last May in Los Angeles. With all starters back, UH will take aim at a third straight NCAA title.

We rarely dare to utter the D word, but the potential is truly there: Dynasty. Read more

