The host Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s basketball teams beat rival Chaminade on Saturday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Kamalu Kamakawiwaole scored 18 points and Mandi Kawaha added 17 with eight rebounds to lead the Hilo women to an 86-45 victory. The Vulcans improved to 5-5 and 2-2 in the PacWest.

Dezaray Carter scored nine points to lead the Silverswords, who fell to 1-10 and 1-5.

Daren Williams scored 21 to lead the Vulcans past the Silverswords in the men’s game 103-91. Six other Hilo (8-1, 4-0 PacWest) players also scored in double figures.

Chaminade’s Isaac Amaral-Artharee was game-high with 27 points, and Braden Olsen added 20. The Silverswords dropped 5-8 and 1-5.