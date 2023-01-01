Oakwood of California had strong showing at Punahou Invitational

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was quite the week for the squad from North Hollywood.

Ben Eisendrath came through on both ends with clutch drives and key steals for buckets as Oakwood (California) prevailed to win the Punahou Invitational title. Eisendrath averaged 17 points per game and was selected the tournament’s most valuable player.

Pupu Sepulona of Saint Louis was named the most outstanding player. The 6-foot-3 sophomore had 24 points and 13 rebounds in the championship game and finished the tourney averaging 24 points per game.

Punahou Invitational All-Tournament Team

Selected by Paul Honda, Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Most valuable player: Ben Eisendrath, Oakwood (Calif.)

Most outstanding player: Pupu Sepulona, Saint Louis

Brady Kageyama, Bellevue (Wash.)

Alex Yu, Bellevue

Shea Fitzgerald, Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)

Tre Lucia, Cathedral Catholic

Leyton Barr, Faith Lutheran (Nev.)

JohnPaul Agu, Faith Lutheran

Eli Shibuya, Hawaii Baptist

Casey Lyons, ‘Iolani

Akila Indalecio, ‘Iolani

Kaina Watson, Kamehameha

Jarek Yee, Mid-Pacific

Peyton Slaughter, Oakwood

Hayden Suslow, Oakwood

TJ Boyd, Oakwood

Dillon Kellner, Punahou

Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas, Punahou

Skyler Yamada, Punahou I-AA

Jordan Posiulai, Saint Louis

Hayden Hannemann, Saint Louis I-AA

Rusty Lee, Sandpoint (Idaho)

Koa Laboy, University

Nicholas-Ryder Cabreros, Waiakea