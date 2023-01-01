comscore Rainbow Warriors keep hot streak going with win over Cal Poly
Rainbow Warriors keep hot streak going with win over Cal Poly

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Kamaka Hepa throws down a slam dunk as Cal Poly guard Trevon Taylor (2) and guard Brantly Stevenson (4) look on during the second half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Bernardo da Silva gets around Cal Poly forward Alimamy Koroma.

Ending the calendar year with a defensive resolve, the University of Hawaii basketball team grinded out a 57-48 victory Saturday over Cal Poly in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

