Jeremy Renner suffers ‘traumatic injury’ in snowplow accident in Nevada

Actor Jeremy Renner was in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized with serious injuries from an accident while plowing snow in Nevada, his representative said in a statement.

“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the representative, Samantha Mast, said in a statement today.

The sheriff’s office in Washoe County, Nevada, said Renner had suffered a “traumatic injury” in the Reno area Sunday morning.

He was the only person involved in the accident and was flown to a nearby hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Renner has a house in the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe area, according to The Reno-Gazette Journal.

Renner, 51, has played Hawkeye, a member of Marvel’s Avengers superheroes team, in several movies and a television series. He has also been nominated for an Oscar twice, for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” (2008) and “The Town” (2010).

Renner has shared several updates on social media this winter as the area received large amounts of snow.

“Nearly done With sledding hill For the kids,” said a caption on an Instagram video clip showing a snow plow last week.

“Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke,” he said in a tweet last month that showed a vehicle covered in snow.

Renner stars in “Mayor Kingstown,” a thriller whose second season is set to be released on the Paramount+ streaming service on Jan. 15. Another show, “Rennervations,” which follows Renner as he helps communities to reimagine purpose-built vehicles, is scheduled to air on Disney+ early this year.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning over the weekend for the areas around Reno, in addition to a warning that was in place for the Lake Tahoe Basin. On Saturday and Sunday, the Tahoe Basin at lake level received between 20 and 24 inches of snow, the weather service in Reno said.

The weather service on Sunday advised those with travel plans through the Sierra Nevada to prepare for winter weather driving conditions and warned of icy roads as additional storms arrive.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.