Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is there anything good to be said about vog? Apparently not. It can make your eyes water, your throat sore and breathing generally unpleasant, this we all knew. Read more

Is there anything good to be said about vog? Apparently not. It can make your eyes water, your throat sore and breathing generally unpleasant, this we all knew. But now a University of Hawaii and University College London study of 2015-2018 students’ academic performance shows that volcanic smog also dents test scores.

The data came from Hawaii public school results on the Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) yearly tests. Perhaps Mauna Loa and Kilauea will leave a mark on this year’s SBA outcomes, too.