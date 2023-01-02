comscore New Year’s Day brought several new babies
New Year’s Day brought several new babies

  • COURTESY HILO MEDICAL CENTER Above, Maikalani Keama and Caitlyn Chee of Kaneohe with their daughter, ‘Ihilani Keama, who was born at 3:04 a.m. Sunday, making her the first baby of the new year born at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

  • COURTESY KAISER PERMANENTE MOANALUA MEDICAL CENTER Kathleen Cacacho of Ewa Beach holds her baby boy, Elias. He was born Sunday around 8 a.m., making him the first boy born during the new year at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

  • COURTESY HILO MEDICAL CENTER Gus and Kristine Norita and baby, Keoni, who was born at Hilo Medical Center at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, making Keoni one of the first reported babies in Hawaii for the new year.

There was a battle for the title of first baby of the new year in Hawaii, although new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Hawaii recently experienced the nation’s fifth-highest population decline. Read more

