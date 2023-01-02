New Year’s Day brought several new babies

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Above, Maikalani Keama and Caitlyn Chee of Kaneohe with their daughter, ‘Ihilani Keama, who was born at 3:04 a.m. Sunday, making her the first baby of the new year born at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.
Kathleen Cacacho of Ewa Beach holds her baby boy, Elias. He was born Sunday around 8 a.m., making him the first boy born during the new year at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.
Gus and Kristine Norita and baby, Keoni, who was born at Hilo Medical Center at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, making Keoni one of the first reported babies in Hawaii for the new year.