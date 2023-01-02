Vital Statistics: Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 23 to 29
>> Wilma Florene Pauline Lorena Acklin and Joshua Park
>> Aurora Agamao Baroza and Brendan Matthew Cottington
>> Makaleka Mae Barros-Teixeira and Dylan Kaulana Merck
>> Zacheriah Lee Boyd and Taylor Rae Gwinn
>> Karen Pangilinan Cabuyadao and Ronald Esposo Pabo
>> Thomas Henry Cole and Anna San Filippo
>> De Mont Rafael Darwin Conner and Jullie Aiko Passos
>> Colton Joseph Danforth and Hannah Nell Figgins
>> Devon Marie DeBevoise and Aaron Lee Isamu Stapleton
>> Sean Nicholas Doyle and Angelica Monique Dorantes
>> Danielle Marie DuCre and David John Thaxton
>> Zion Rain Namaste’ Easterbrook and Kyle William McDowell
>> Tommie Lawren Gates and Hunter Chase Therrien
>> John Carlo Gabriel Gonzales and Irish Selene Apa Yongque
>> Todd Vincent Gray and Heather Kealii Marie Kane
>> Scott Charles Green and Betsi Chantel Haley
>> Amber Rose Haglund and James Joseph Barnett
>> Jayden James Holmes and Mason Todd Roylance
>> Kara Estelle Kalenak and Michael John Hurley
>> John Frank Komosa Jr. and Lynda Diane Lamp
>> Shan Lin and Chaoyu Esther Ma
>> Markie Ann Maas and Matthew Ryan McMahan
>> Susan Marie McGuire and Michael Patrick Maguire
>> Josef Morandell and Anna Dissertori
>> Taylor Moss and Noa Ikaikamaikalani Gerard Yap
>> Garry Mitsuki Murayama and Kelli Janelle Suguro
>> James Phillip Myers and Marie Jo Caputo
>> Jet Michael Kawaikapu Newman and Bailey Kiyomi Kamehanaokala Jamile
>> Penelope Emily Domaloan Ng Pack and Max Christian Sunoo
>> Sharon Hana Oh and Bryson Tanner Hiramoto
>> Ryann Pomaika‘imaikalani Oshiba and Corey James Camero Malaluan
>> John Daniel Perez and Jacob Bradley Puckett
>> Kyle Alexander Phillips and Ruka Oto
>> Kaipo Kuokoa Reverio and Martha Saucedo Borbon
>> Z.Z. Stephen Riford and Skyler Goldsmith Smela
>> Erick Sam and Torokas Kikku
>> Terry Kay Naiahelu Makaopiopio Sandobal and Joel Yasuo Oshiro
>> Daniel Joseph Smith and Meredith Marie Hughes
>> Jacobo Solis Jr. and Erin Marie Van Duzer
>> Divine Bongolan Tio and Atis Lee Puampai
>> Daniel Robert Titherington and Hayley Hauolikama Randall
>> Dillon Jung Wing Wang and Cynthia Yiming Miao
>> Jameson John Nuuhiwa White and Kaanoi Chalysa Kuupuamaeole Zuttermeister
>> Michelle Marie Winemiller and Gabriel Ray Garcia
>> Matthew Gee Kong Wong and Aianna Lai Yi Emi Wong
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 23 to 29
>> Calyx Baliguat Agraan
>> Jace Alexander Malosi Ah Sue
>> Stella Lovelle Antonio-Makinano
>> Abel Kahelemeakua Awana
>> Gegeelin Anuenue Bilguun
>> Markus Xavier Chock
>> Carter Kekoano‘eau Choy
>> Lynette Lovella Cohn
>> Ku‘ualoha Konohiki Correa
>> Kyla Claire DeVisser
>> Liam Francis Ho‘omauikupono DuPont
>> Brielle Sumiko Fujiwara
>> Ezra Hezekiah Galios-Tucker
>> Serena Jade Gallamay
>> Alina Joy Ragma Ganigan
>> Syren Theodora Geelhoed
>> Kaia Lau Shui Jing Grover
>> Callum Dennis Hamilton
>> Kyzlyn Ka’ilikeakahiwahiwaipolanikamalu Kaehu
>> Autumn Ki‘i‘onohi Kopper
>> Rayden Gerard Lim
>> Jamison Bodhi Limos
>> Kai Kaleo Martinez
>> Valerie-Rae Mahealani Mitchell
>> Mason Koji Mizuno
>> Rhythm Ha‘enamaluhia Mosqueda Engoring
>> Nova Soleil Padroni
>> Ethan Zeke Akito Park
>> Criztine Noelle Bio Pasalo
>> Richlyn-Rose Ke‘alohiakamahinanohoikawekiu ‘okalani Naki Pelen
>> Sedona Kai Reposar
>> Olivia Ray Rodriguez
>> Kasen Ka Imi‘ike Ka Na‘auao Rompon- Acoba
>> Malachi James Swan Sales
>> Elliana Rae Sherman
>> Atlas Alexander Savard Stafford
>> Paliku Kekuhaupi`o Huihui Teixeira
>> Maverick James Masaichi Thomas
>> Reign Kamalani Verdadero
>> Geno Rei Zazzera
