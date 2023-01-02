Vital Statistics: Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 23 to 29

>> Wilma Florene Pauline Lorena Acklin and Joshua Park

>> Aurora Agamao Baroza and Brendan Matthew Cottington

>> Makaleka Mae Barros-Teixeira and Dylan Kaulana Merck

>> Zacheriah Lee Boyd and Taylor Rae Gwinn

>> Karen Pangilinan Cabuyadao and Ronald Esposo Pabo

>> Thomas Henry Cole and Anna San Filippo

>> De Mont Rafael Darwin Conner and Jullie Aiko Passos

>> Colton Joseph Danforth and Hannah Nell Figgins

>> Devon Marie DeBevoise and Aaron Lee Isamu Stapleton

>> Sean Nicholas Doyle and Angelica Monique Dorantes

>> Danielle Marie DuCre and David John Thaxton

>> Zion Rain Namaste’ Easterbrook and Kyle William McDowell

>> Tommie Lawren Gates and Hunter Chase Therrien

>> John Carlo Gabriel Gonzales and Irish Selene Apa Yongque

>> Todd Vincent Gray and Heather Kealii Marie Kane

>> Scott Charles Green and Betsi Chantel Haley

>> Amber Rose Haglund and James Joseph Barnett

>> Jayden James Holmes and Mason Todd Roylance

>> Kara Estelle Kalenak and Michael John Hurley

>> John Frank Komosa Jr. and Lynda Diane Lamp

>> Shan Lin and Chaoyu Esther Ma

>> Markie Ann Maas and Matthew Ryan McMahan

>> Susan Marie McGuire and Michael Patrick Maguire

>> Josef Morandell and Anna Dissertori

>> Taylor Moss and Noa Ikaikamaikalani Gerard Yap

>> Garry Mitsuki Murayama and Kelli Janelle Suguro

>> James Phillip Myers and Marie Jo Caputo

>> Jet Michael Kawaikapu Newman and Bailey Kiyomi Kamehanaokala Jamile

>> Penelope Emily Domaloan Ng Pack and Max Christian Sunoo

>> Sharon Hana Oh and Bryson Tanner Hiramoto

>> Ryann Pomaika‘imaikalani Oshiba and Corey James Camero Malaluan

>> John Daniel Perez and Jacob Bradley Puckett

>> Kyle Alexander Phillips and Ruka Oto

>> Kaipo Kuokoa Reverio and Martha Saucedo Borbon

>> Z.Z. Stephen Riford and Skyler Goldsmith Smela

>> Erick Sam and Torokas Kikku

>> Terry Kay Naiahelu Makaopiopio Sandobal and Joel Yasuo Oshiro

>> Daniel Joseph Smith and Meredith Marie Hughes

>> Jacobo Solis Jr. and Erin Marie Van Duzer

>> Divine Bongolan Tio and Atis Lee Puampai

>> Daniel Robert Titherington and Hayley Hauolikama Randall

>> Dillon Jung Wing Wang and Cynthia Yiming Miao

>> Jameson John Nuuhiwa White and Kaanoi Chalysa Kuupuamaeole Zuttermeister

>> Michelle Marie Winemiller and Gabriel Ray Garcia

>> Matthew Gee Kong Wong and Aianna Lai Yi Emi Wong

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 23 to 29

>> Calyx Baliguat Agraan

>> Jace Alexander Malosi Ah Sue

>> Stella Lovelle Antonio-Makinano

>> Abel Kahelemeakua Awana

>> Gegeelin Anuenue Bilguun

>> Markus Xavier Chock

>> Carter Kekoano‘eau Choy

>> Lynette Lovella Cohn

>> Ku‘ualoha Konohiki Correa

>> Kyla Claire DeVisser

>> Liam Francis Ho‘omauikupono DuPont

>> Brielle Sumiko Fujiwara

>> Ezra Hezekiah Galios-Tucker

>> Serena Jade Gallamay

>> Alina Joy Ragma Ganigan

>> Syren Theodora Geelhoed

>> Kaia Lau Shui Jing Grover

>> Callum Dennis Hamilton

>> Kyzlyn Ka’ilikeakahiwahiwaipolanikamalu Kaehu

>> Autumn Ki‘i‘onohi Kopper

>> Rayden Gerard Lim

>> Jamison Bodhi Limos

>> Kai Kaleo Martinez

>> Valerie-Rae Mahealani Mitchell

>> Mason Koji Mizuno

>> Rhythm Ha‘ena­maluhia Mosqueda Engoring

>> Nova Soleil Padroni

>> Ethan Zeke Akito Park

>> Criztine Noelle Bio Pasalo

>> Richlyn-Rose Ke‘alohiakamahinanohoikawekiu ‘okalani Naki Pelen

>> Sedona Kai Reposar

>> Olivia Ray Rodriguez

>> Kasen Ka Imi‘ike Ka Na‘auao Rompon- Acoba

>> Malachi James Swan Sales

>> Elliana Rae Sherman

>> Atlas Alexander Savard Stafford

>> Paliku Kekuhaupi`o Huihui Teixeira

>> Maverick James Masaichi Thomas

>> Reign Kamalani Verdadero

>> Geno Rei Zazzera