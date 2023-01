Scoreboard – Jan. 2, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

Tuesday

BASKETBALL

PacWest Men: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

PacWest Women: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m.

OIA East Girls: Kaiser at Kalani; Roosevelt at McKinley; Kahuku at Anuenue; Kailua at Castle; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Farrington; JV starts at 5:30 p.m. Varsity to follow

OIA West Girls: Campbell at Waipahu; Mililani at Aiea; Nanakuli at Waialua; Kapolei at Pearl City; Radford at Leilehua; JV starts at 5:30 p.m. Varsity to follow

ILH boys: Varsity I—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.; Varsity II—Maryknoll at Damien, 5 p.m.; University Lab at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Punahou II at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Girls: Varsity I—‘Iolani at Damien, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Varsity II—Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Varsity III—Hawaiian Mission at Island Pacific, 5 p.m.; SAS at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA West Boys: Nanakuli at Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell at Aiea, 5:30 p.m.; Radford at Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Waianae, 7 p.m.; Mililani vs. Leilehu at Waialua, 7 p.m.

OIA West Girls: Waianae at Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Leilehua at Radford, 7 p.m.; Campbell at Aiea, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli at Kapolei, 7 p.m.; Radford at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

ILH Girls: Punahou vs. Punahou II; Kamehameha at Pac-Five at Kapiolani 2, ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific. Games at 4:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Moanalua Duals-Boys

Dec. 29-30

At Moanalua High School

Pool A Results

1. Kapolei

2. Father D

3. Aiea

4. Konawaena

5. Iolani

Round 1

Aiea def. Konawaena 46-30

Father D def. Iolani 35-16

Round 2

Kapolei def. Iolani 58-18

Father D def. Aiea 45-30

Round 3

Kapolei def. Konawaena 58-24

Aiea def. Iolani 57-24

Round 4

Father D def. Konawaena 40-39

Kapolei def. Aiea 58-23

Round 5

Konawaena def. Iolani 39-37

Kapolei def. Father D 60-18

Gold Bracket Results

1. Kamehameha A

2. Kapolei

3. Saint Louis

4. Moanalua A

5. Pearl City

6. Punahou

7. Leilehua

8. Kahuku

1st Place Match

Kamehameha A def. Kapolei 51-22

3rd Place Match

Saint Louis def. Moanalua A 53-24

5th Place Match

Pearl City def. Punahou 42-39

7th Place Match

Leilehua def. Kahuku 30-18

Silver Bracket Results

1. Aiea

2. Konawaena

3. Father D

4. Kamehameha B

5. Waianae

6. Kamehameha-Hawaii

7. Kauai

8. Damien

1st Place Match

Aiea def. Konawaena 48-29

3rd Place Match

Father D def. Kamehameha B 37-19

5th Place Match

Waianae def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 45-12

7th Place Match

Kauai def. Damien 36-24

Bronze pool Results

1. Kalani

2. Iolani

3. Waimea

4. Island School

Round 1

Iolani def. Island School 45-9

Kalani def. Waimea 45-28

Round 2

Waimea def. Island School 24-17

Kalani def. Iolani 34-27

Round 3

Kalani def. Island School 60-17

Iolani def. Waimea 51-12

Moanalua Duals-Girls

Dec. 29-30

At Moanalua High School

Gold Bracket Results

1. Moanalua A

2. Kamehameha

3. Kahuku

4. Notre Dame

5. Pearl City

Round 1

Moanalua A def. Pearl City 77-6

Kahuku def. Notre Dame 48-36

Round 2

Moanalua A def. Kahuku 63-15

Kamehameha def. Pearl City 66-6

Round 3

Moanalua A def. Notre Dame 78-6

Kamehameha def. Kahuku 48-36

Round 4

Moanalua A def. Kamehameha 69-12

Notre Dame def. Pearl City 42-24

Round 5

Kamehameha def. Notre Dame 66-6

Kahuku def. Pearl City 54-12

Silver Bracket Results

1. Waianae

2. Kamehameha-Hawaii

3. Iolani

4. Konawaena

5. Kauai

Round 1

Iolani def. Konawaena 36-30

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Kauai 30-6

Round 2

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Konawaena 30-24

Waianae def. Iolani 30-24

Round 3

Waianae def. Konawaena 36-30

Iolani def. Kauai 42-6

Round 4

Konawaena def. Kauai 18-12

Waianae def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 30-12

Round 5

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Iolani 30-24

Waianae def. Kauai 30-12