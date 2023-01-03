Letter: Concealed-carry people should be publicly ID’d

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why are you not publishing the names and addresses of people who have been granted a concealed weapon license? Read more

Why are you not publishing the names and addresses of people who have been granted a concealed weapon license? I want to know who and where these people are, especially if they are living on my street!

This should be public information published by this newspaper as many other licenses are when permitted. Why the secrecy? And multiple weapon licenses in the same household? For what reason?

John Laslo

Diamond Head

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter