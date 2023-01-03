Letter: Renewable-energy systems have downsides

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We seem blissfully unaware of the problems and shortcomings of renewable energy rooted in cost parity and the challenges of production, storage and disposal. Using an energy industry term involving the math of levelized cost of energy (LCOE), by the time you harvest the Earth’s minerals to produce, ship, deploy and maintain a renewable energy source, it is roughly three times more expensive to generate power versus burning coal.

From lithium-ion batteries to dams for water reservoirs, all end up costing more than the power that they store. We end up relying on dated technology that is not able to keep up with the increased energy demands. Also many of the effects we see are devastating the natural world with mining, waste, even human rights abuse. Creating lithium-ion batteries requires five raw materials — lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and graphite — the sourcing of which entails massive ecological and humanitarian problems, such as toxic black holes and destruction of natural environments.

Not much is in place to address the massive stream of renewable energy materials soon to hit the end their useful life. Recycling costs a lot, needs infrastructure, and must be profitable.

Gary Pardy

Haleiwa

