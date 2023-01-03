comscore Off the news: End of the rainbow for license plate
Off the news: End of the rainbow for license plate

It’s the end of the line for Hawaii’s familiar rainbow license plate design: A sequence of letters and numbers used to make each plate unique to its owner has run its course, the city Department of Customer Services confirmed, so a new look is called for. Read more

