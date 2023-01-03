Editorial | Off the News Off the news: End of the rainbow for license plate Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s the end of the line for Hawaii’s familiar rainbow license plate design: A sequence of letters and numbers used to make each plate unique to its owner has run its course, the city Department of Customer Services confirmed, so a new look is called for. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s the end of the line for Hawaii’s familiar rainbow license plate design: A sequence of letters and numbers used to make each plate unique to its owner has run its course, the city Department of Customer Services confirmed, so a new look is called for. The rainbow plate was first issued in 1991, with “Hawaii” at the top and “Aloha State” at bottom, as required by law, and a white background, which patrolling police reportedly prefer for ease of observation. The City and County of Honolulu manages the contract for license plate design, and we’re awaiting details from city hall on what comes next. Maybe an erupting volcano? Previous Story Editorial: Give Kaena Point heritage status