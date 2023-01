Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is something satisfying about the taste of roasted pumpkins during these winter months. Kabocha, with its dark green exterior and orange flesh, is sometimes called Japanese pumpkin. It has a delicious flavor filled with savory notes. After heavy dining during the holidays, this salad with roasted kabocha, granola and pomegranate is the perfect lunch. Don’t be afraid of cutting the pumpkin because it is hard. A quick cook in the microwave makes it easier to cut, or just buy it precut in the grocery store. The pumpkin is baked in the oven, then displayed over tender salad greens. Tossed with the dressing of your choice and sprinkled with granola or nuts for texture, it just needs pomegranates, orange segments or apple wedges to add a contrasting color.

I like a soy sauce-based dressing with the kabocha, but any dressing will do. This is a satisfying, hearty salad so you keep up with the New Year’s resolutions.

Roasted Kabocha Salad

Ingredients:

• 1/4 large or 1/2 small kabocha

• 2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 5 ounces mixed salad greens

• Soy sauce-based salad dressing, oil and vinegar; or dressing of your choice

• 1/4 cups granola, substitute any crunchy nut

• Optional: 1/4 cup pomegranate arils, substitute apple, hard pear or orange segments

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Wash kabocha skin and pat dry. Place whole kabocha in microwave oven for 3 minutes to make it softer and easier to cut. Discard seeds and cut the kabocha into 1/8-inch thin, bite-sized pieces. Mix in bowl with oil, salt and pepper. Place on foiled-lined baking sheet on a single level and not touching. Bake for 9 minutes. Remove from oven; use tongs to flip over. Bake for 3 minutes and kabocha should be tender, yet firm. Return to oven and bake a few more minutes, if needed. Remove and cool.

Place the salad greens in a bowl. Toss greens and add enough dressing to your liking. Arrange kabocha on tossed greens. Sprinkle with granola and pomegranate seeds, if using. Serve immediately.

Makes 2 servings as a main course; more as an appetizer or side dish.