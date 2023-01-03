One-bite wonders ideal for get-togethers

A survival kit for the holiday season should include a Rolodex of appetizers that can be thrown together quickly or made ahead — ideally both. Gougères and oysters Rockefeller don’t fit that criteria, but these fun and festive snacks do.

They’re the types of no-recipe recipes that are more about shopping and assembling than precise measuring, so they’re just what you need whether you’re throwing a last-minute get-together or too busy to cook for the party that’s been on your calendar for months.

Dips and spreads provide fresh and creamy richness to (store-bought) accouterments; party mixes offer crunch by the palmful; bite-size appetizers deliver single-handedly; boards and bowls give guests endless options for grazing; and chips and crackers bring from-scratch flavors.

Easy Party Snacks: One-Bite Wonders

Blistered Shishito Peppers: Lightly coat peppers in neutral oil and heat a skillet until smoking. Add a single layer of peppers to the skillet and cook undisturbed until blistered, then stir and cook until puffed and tender. Season with flaky salt — or lemon or lime zest, gomasio, bonito flakes, grated hard cheese, smoked paprika, sumac and so on.

Stuffed Dates: Cut a slit lengthwise down dates and pluck out the pits. Stir together goat cheese and lemon zest or chopped preserved lemon and spoon into the dates.

Paprika Seared Dates: For dates with smoky outsides and caramelized insides, heat a slick of olive oil in a skillet, then add dates and smoked paprika and stir until warmed and blistered in spots. Season with flaky salt and pepper.

Stuffed Olives: For a single bite of salty and sweet, stuff a raisin into a pitted olive, preferably ones marinated with herbs. Or, fill with savory options, such as almonds, blue cheese, goat cheese, anchovies or roasted garlic cloves.

Radishes With Butter and Kosher Salt: Serve radishes with cool unsalted butter and good salt. Or, stir together soft butter and miso paste and serve with radishes.

Endive With Parmesan and Honey:

Nestle a rectangle of Parmesan (or Asiago) into an endive leaf. Drizzle with honey.

Pears With Prosciutto: Drape prosciutto over pear wedges.

Pineapple With Ham and Jalapeño:

Wrap a small piece of pineapple with a small slice of cured ham, such as prosciutto or serrano. Top with a sliced, pickled jalapeño and skewer with a toothpick. Squint to see Hawaiian pizza.

Citrusy Edamame: Microwave edamame in their pods. Toss with salt and any mix of lemon, tangerine, orange, grapefruit and lime zests.

Caviar Potato Chips and Lemon Cream: For this bite from Melissa Clark, stir lemon zest into crème fraîche or sour cream. Top potato chips with a small spoonful of the cream and another of salmon roe or other caviar.

Pintxo Gilda: Bold, salty and spicy, this Basque tapa has the same attributes as its namesake, Rita Hayworth’s character in the 1946 movie “Gilda.” Spear an anchovy, pitted manzanilla or other green olive and pickled guindilla or pepperoncini pepper with a toothpick. Repeat.

Salt-and-Vinegar Eggs: Stir together mayo, malt vinegar and salt. Spoon a little onto halved, soft-boiled eggs. Crush potato chips — regular or salt and vinegar — on top for crunch.

Jammy Eggs With Gribiche Butter:

Stir together softened butter, whole grain mustard, chopped cornichons or capers and chopped parsley or tarragon. Spoon a little on halved 8 1/2-minute boiled eggs.