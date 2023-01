Scoreboard – Jan. 3, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest Men: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

PacWest Women: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m.

OIA East Girls: Kaiser at Kalani; Roosevelt at McKinley; Kahuku at Anuenue; Kailua at Castle; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Farrington; JV starts at 5:30 p.m. Varsity to follow

OIA West Girls: Campbell at Waipahu; Mililani at Aiea; Nanakuli at Waialua; Kapolei at Pearl City; Radford at Leilehua; JV starts at 5:30 p.m. Varsity to follow

ILH boys: Varsity I—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.; Varsity II—Maryknoll at Damien, 5 p.m.; University Lab at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Punahou II at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Girls: Varsity I—‘Iolani at Damien, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Varsity II—Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Varsity III—Hawaiian Mission at Island Pacific, 5 p.m.; SAS at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA West Boys: Nanakuli at Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell at Aiea, 5:30 p.m.; Radford at Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Waianae, 7 p.m.; Mililani vs. Leilehu at Waialua, 7 p.m.

OIA West Girls: Waianae at Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Leilehua at Radford, 7 p.m.; Campbell at Aiea, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli at Kapolei, 7 p.m.; Radford at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

ILH Girls: Punahou vs. Punahou II; Kamehameha at Pac-Five at Kapiolani 2, ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific. Games at 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

BASKETBALL

OIA East Boys: Kailua at Castle; Kahuku at McKinley; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Farrington; Kaiser at Kalani; JV starts at 5:30 p.m. Varsity to follow. Kalaheo at Anuenue, 6 p.m.

OIA West Boys: Mililani at Pearl City; Leilehua at Waianae; Radford at Waialua; Kapolei at Aiea; Campbell at Nanakuli; JV starts at 5:30 p.m. Varsity to follow.

ILH Boys: Varsity I-AA–‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Varsity II–Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Varsity III–Assets vs. Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Girls: Varsity II–Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; University Lab at Punahou; Games start at 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA East Boys: Castle at Kaimuki, 2 p.m.; Kalani at Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley at Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Moanalua, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

OIA East Girls: Castle at Kaimuki, 3:30 p.m.; Kailua at Kalani, 3:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Kalaheo, 3:30 p.m.; Roosevelt at Farrington, 7 p.m.; McKinley at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

ILH Boys: Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Games start at 4:15 p.m.

Running

Bosetti 10K Run

Sunday

At Hawaii Kai

Age Group Results

Female Open Winners

1. Anna Ellis 41:06.1

2. Sasha Iizuka-Sheeley 42:44.3

3. Yumiko Hansen 43:36.0

Female 10 To 14

1. Grace Goodrich 57:17.6

2. Sienna Seidel 1:08:11.0

Female 15 To 19

1. Courtney Ito 53:51.8

Female 20 To 24

1. Shannon Hart 49:38.6

2. Rudy Joon 54:38.8

3. Reyna Vasquez 1:14:09.7

Female 25 To 29

1. Niki Hemminger 43:46.8

2. Ivee Kaye 48:22.2

3. Emily Peterson 49:38.4

Female 30 To 34

1. Andrea Fukuhara 46:47.1

2. Sueun Fried 54:10.2

3. Rachel Thaller 54:14.4

Female 35 To 39

1. Yumi Yang 49:05.9

2. Lauren Zimmer 50:52.9

3. Justine Allen 56:00.0

Female 40 To 44

1. Tammy Bautista 48:51.4

2. Alpana Khairom 56:57.0

3. Sara Reilly 57:26.8

Female 45 To 49

1. Teresa Verstraet 54:47.3

2. Susan Christensen 1:04:44.3

3. Stephanie Kelly 1:06:29.6

Female 50 To 54

1. Treena Becker 52:28.7

2. Diana Bunda 1:12:17.6

3. Joy Robinson-Bell 1:25:43.4

Female 55 To 59

1. Hiroko Iijima 47:02.2

2. Jeanine Nakakura 54:26.4

3. Beth Horio 1:09:36.0

Female 60 To 64

1. Keiko Shinozuka 58:28.7

2. Fumiko Steiger 59:22.3

3. Connie Durant 1:12:17.6

Female 65 To 69

1. Yvette Flynn 1:03:54.5

2. Connie Comiso-Fanelli 1:20:15.6

Female 70 To 74

1. Shuko Yamane 54:22.6

2. Linda Burt 1:08:39.3

3. Rosemary Adam-Terem 1:11:11.1

Female 80 To 84

1. Joy Schoenecker 1:34:05.9

Male Open Winners

1. Daniel Sealand 31:58.0

2. Jon Hunter 32:52.8

3. Miles Christensen 34:21.9

Male 10 To 14

1. Koen Seidel 57:16.1

2. Ka’eo Mogote 1:10:19.0

3. Summit Brugh 1:28:57.3

Male 15 To 19

1. Jared Fairbanks 37:25.5

2. Benjamin Lamsma 47:05.8

3. Joshua Lamsma 1:13:26.6

Male 20 To 24

1. Matthew Helms 40:34.6

2. Dominick Schoener 44:13.7

3. Ringo Joon 48:02.5

Male 25 To 29

1. Tuan Giang 41:25.9

2. Ian Wong 41:49.5

3. Alex Johnson 43:47.0

Male 30 To 34

1. Everett Jellinek 37:38.6

2. Michael Whipple 42:07.6

3. Daniel Coghill 42:31.4

Male 35 To 39

1. Michael Cacal 38:12.7

2. James Lee 45:31.3

3. Trevor Fouhey 53:05.3

Male 40 To 44

1. David Panther 42:18.1

2. Brian Haruna 56:19.1

3. Brant Reilly 57:27.3

Male 45 To 49

1. Kane Ng-Osorio 45:28.1

2. Peter-Michael Seidel 50:39.1

3. Derek Wise 53:37.9

Male 50 To 54

1. William Turner 46:43.7

2. David Stackhouse 46:47.2

3. Jay Miller 47:39.7

Male 55 To 59

1. Harry Komuro 44:19.5

2. Johnny Landeza 48:34.9

3. Anthony Silva 50:01.0

Male 60 To 64

1. Craig Knohl 45:38.0

2. Jon Hinazumi 50:49.0

3. Doug Tonokawa 52:09.4

Male 65 To 69

1. Arne Westly 47:43.9

2. Mark Shorter 56:10.6

3. Coswin Saito 56:45.6

Male 70 To 74

1. John Wat 50:05.7

2. John Head 51:07.4

3. Michael Georgi 51:57.4

Male 75 To 79

1. Keith Campbell 50:54.1

2. Steve Davidson 1:21:47.5