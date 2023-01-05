Kilauea volcano alert level raised due to earthquakes

An increase in seismic activity and ground movement at Kilauea this morning has prompted the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory today to raise the volcano’s alert level and aviation code from advisory to watch.

Increased earthquake activity and changes in the patterns of ground deformation at the summit indicates the movement of magma below, according to HVO.

“At this time, it is not possible to say with certainty if this activity will lead to an eruption; the activity may remain below ground,” HVO said in a volcanic activity notice. “However, an eruption in Kilauea’s summit region, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and away from infrastructure, is one potential outcome.”

The aviation color code was changed from yellow to orange, indicating watch.