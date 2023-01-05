Visitor from Poland dies while helping distressed swimmers on Kauai

A 67-year-old man from Poland died Wednesday afternoon in the waters off of Hanalei Beach after trying to help other swimmers.

The Kauai Police Department today said that Janusz Jakubowicz was attempting to assist two distressed swimmers in the water west of the Hanalei Pavilion lifeguard tower at around 5:15 p.m. when he became distressed himself.

KPD said that the two swimmers made it safely to shore, but Jakubowicz became unresponsive in the water and was brought to shore by local surfers.

First responders administered life-saving treatment on Jakubowicz on shore and while transporting him to the Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, but he could not be revived, KPD said.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

The Kauai Visitors Bureau and volunteers with Life’s Bridges, which provides grief counseling services, are assisting Jakubowicz’s family.