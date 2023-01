Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is peace in Honolulu Hale, at least for now and at least compared with the battleground of the U.S. Capitol.

It was quintessentially Hawaiian to wish the new Honolulu City Council well with a chant, a round of “Hawaii Pono‘i” and a lei avalanche. Nothing of the sort has lightened the mood in the U.S. House chamber, where the majority Republican caucus has struggled to elect a House speaker.

Perhaps it helps that the City Council is nonpartisan. In any case, the “kumbaya” phase was welcome, but now it’s time for work.