Dave Reardon: Matlin’s legacy defined by hits, and misses, in his coaching hires
By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
David Matlin inherited a mess in 2015 but cleaned it up with excellent coaching hires. Of his 16 head coaching selections, most have been the best possible, given the resources available. But he’ll also be remembered for hiring Todd Graham and for not hiring June Jones.