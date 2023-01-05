Scoreboard – Jan. 5, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC San Diego vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade. Women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

ILH boys: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Punahou at Saint Louis. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

Varsity II: ‘Iolani II vs. University, 5 p.m. at Damien. Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha II at Saint Louis II, 5 p.m.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity II, Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha II, 5 p.m.; University at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

Varsity III, Hawaiian Mission at St.

Andrew’s, 6 p.m.

OIA West girls: Mililani at Campbell (JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow).

GOLF

PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, 9:30 a.m. at Kapalua Plantation Course.

SOCCER

OIA West: Mililani at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Kapolei (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Campbell at Pearl City (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, Hawaii, California, Iowa State, USC, Washington State. Matches start at 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys: Varsity II, Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll II, 6 p.m.; Damien at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Varsity II, Punahou II at Hanalani, 5 p.m. Varsity III, Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Campbell at Radford (JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow).

OIA East girls: Farrington at Kaiser;

Kalani at Roosevelt; McKinley at Kahuku; Anuenue at Kailua; Kalaheo at Castle; Kaimuki at Moanalua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Leilehua at Campbell; Waipahu at Mililani; Aiea at Nanakuli;

Waialua at Kapolei; Waianae at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

GOLF

PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions, second round, 9:30 a.m. at Kapalua

Plantation Course.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani; Damien at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Kapolei (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Radford at Waialua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Campbell at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Mililani at Waipahu (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys

varsity to follow).

SWIMMING

ILH: Meet No. 3. Site 1 at ‘Iolani 5 p.m.; Site 2 at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College men: Florida State vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, Hawaii, California, Iowa State, USC, Washington State. Matches start at 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH: 5:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions Tee TIMES

At Kapalua Plantation Course

Today

First Round

9:30 a.m.—Adam Svensson

9:35 a.m.—Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

9:45 a.m.—Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie

9:55 a.m.—Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

10:05 a.m.—Patrick Cantlay, Hideki

Matsuyama

10:15 a.m.—Cameron Young, Sam Burns

10:25 a.m.—Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala

10:35 a.m.—Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm

10:50 a.m.—Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun

11:00 a.m.—K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

11:10 a.m.—Aaron Wise, Russell Henley

11:20 a.m.—J.T. Poston, Corey Conners

11:30 a.m.—Brian Harman, Luke List

11:40 a.m.—Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel

11:55 a.m.—Viktor Hovland, Keegan

Bradley

12:05 p.m.—Sungjae Im, Max Homa

12:15 p.m.—Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

12:25 p.m.—Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim

12:35 p.m.—Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm

12:45 p.m.—Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

World Golf Ranking

1. Rory McIlroy 8.65

2. Scottie Scheffler 8.41

3. Cameron Smith 7.57

4. Patrick Cantlay 7.26

5. Jon Rahm 6.53

6. Xander Schauffele 6.19

7. Will Zalatoris 5.80

8. Justin Thomas 5.41

9. Matt Fitzpatrick 5.27

10. Viktor Hovland 5.23

11. Collin Morikawa 4.92

12. Tony Finau 4.81

13. Sam Burns 4.49

14. Jordan Spieth 4.40

15. Tom Kim 4.27

16. Cameron Young 3.95

17. Max Homa 3.90

18. Billy Horschel 3.76

19. Sungjae Im 3.58

20. Shane Lowry 3.52

21. Hideki Matsuyama 3.49

22. Joaquin Niemann 3.30

23. Tommy Fleetwood 3.01

24. Brian Harman 3.01

25. Keegan Bradley 2.82

26. Tyrrell Hatton 2.80

27. Sepp Straka 2.72

28. Ryan Fox 2.69

29. Seamus Power 2.69

30. Russell Henley 2.53

OIA West

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kapolei 14, Nanakuli 0

Mililani 8, Leilehua 1

Radford 3, Pearl City 0

Aiea 2, Campbell 0

Waipahu 2, Waianae 1

Girls Varsity

Kapolei 5, Nanakuli 1

Mililani 11, Leilehua 0

Pearl City 11, Radford 0

Campbell 1, Aiea 0

Waipahu 6, Waianae 1

Boys JV

Waianae 1, Waipahu 0 (forfeit)

Girls JV

Mililani 17, Leilehua 0

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Mid-Pacific 1, Pac-Five 0

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Punahou 8, Punahou II 0

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii 2, Hilo 2

ILH All-Stars

Boys

Shooter of the Year: Dylan Fo (Hanalani, So.)

Coach of the Year: Tracy Aruga (Hanalani)

First Team

Colby Fujino (Mid-Pacific, Sr.); Felipe

Montano (Pac-Five, Jr.); Angelo Stagnaro (Pac-Five, So.); Chasen Matsuoka

(Punahou, Jr.); Micah Morita (Saint Louis, Sr.).

Girls

Shooter of the Year: Ereyn Iwamoto (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)

Coach of the Year: Jon Narimatsu (Mid-Pacific)

First Team

Di Ya Li (Hanalani, So.); Shelby Kau (Mid-Pacific, Sr.); Hailey Oh (Punahou, So.); Kaitlyn Choy (Sacred Hearts, Sr.);

Ariana Sun (Sacred Hearts, Sr.).