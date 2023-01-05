Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Jan. 5, 2023 Today Updated 10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade. Women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe gym. ILH boys: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Punahou at Saint Louis. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: ‘Iolani II vs. University, 5 p.m. at Damien. Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha II at Saint Louis II, 5 p.m. ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Damien, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II, Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha II, 5 p.m.; University at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m. Varsity III, Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m. OIA West girls: Mililani at Campbell (JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow). GOLF PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, 9:30 a.m. at Kapalua Plantation Course. SOCCER OIA West: Mililani at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Kapolei (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Campbell at Pearl City (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.). TENNIS College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, Hawaii, California, Iowa State, USC, Washington State. Matches start at 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex. FRIDAY BASKETBALL ILH boys: Varsity II, Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll II, 6 p.m.; Damien at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m. ILH girls: Varsity II, Punahou II at Hanalani, 5 p.m. Varsity III, Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m. OIA West boys: Campbell at Radford (JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow). OIA East girls: Farrington at Kaiser; Kalani at Roosevelt; McKinley at Kahuku; Anuenue at Kailua; Kalaheo at Castle; Kaimuki at Moanalua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. OIA West girls: Leilehua at Campbell; Waipahu at Mililani; Aiea at Nanakuli; Waialua at Kapolei; Waianae at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. GOLF PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions, second round, 9:30 a.m. at Kapalua Plantation Course. SOCCER ILH girls: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani; Damien at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA West: Leilehua at Kapolei (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Radford at Waialua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Campbell at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Mililani at Waipahu (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow). SWIMMING ILH: Meet No. 3. Site 1 at ‘Iolani 5 p.m.; Site 2 at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. TENNIS College men: Florida State vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex. College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, Hawaii, California, Iowa State, USC, Washington State. Matches start at 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex. WRESTLING ILH: 5:30 p.m. at Kamehameha. PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions Tee TIMES At Kapalua Plantation Course Today First Round 9:30 a.m.—Adam Svensson 9:35 a.m.—Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes 9:45 a.m.—Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie 9:55 a.m.—Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa 10:05 a.m.—Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama 10:15 a.m.—Cameron Young, Sam Burns 10:25 a.m.—Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala 10:35 a.m.—Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm 10:50 a.m.—Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun 11:00 a.m.—K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey 11:10 a.m.—Aaron Wise, Russell Henley 11:20 a.m.—J.T. Poston, Corey Conners 11:30 a.m.—Brian Harman, Luke List 11:40 a.m.—Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel 11:55 a.m.—Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley 12:05 p.m.—Sungjae Im, Max Homa 12:15 p.m.—Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris 12:25 p.m.—Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim 12:35 p.m.—Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm 12:45 p.m.—Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas World Golf Ranking 1. Rory McIlroy 8.65 2. Scottie Scheffler 8.41 3. Cameron Smith 7.57 4. Patrick Cantlay 7.26 5. Jon Rahm 6.53 6. Xander Schauffele 6.19 7. Will Zalatoris 5.80 8. Justin Thomas 5.41 9. Matt Fitzpatrick 5.27 10. Viktor Hovland 5.23 11. Collin Morikawa 4.92 12. Tony Finau 4.81 13. Sam Burns 4.49 14. Jordan Spieth 4.40 15. Tom Kim 4.27 16. Cameron Young 3.95 17. Max Homa 3.90 18. Billy Horschel 3.76 19. Sungjae Im 3.58 20. Shane Lowry 3.52 21. Hideki Matsuyama 3.49 22. Joaquin Niemann 3.30 23. Tommy Fleetwood 3.01 24. Brian Harman 3.01 25. Keegan Bradley 2.82 26. Tyrrell Hatton 2.80 27. Sepp Straka 2.72 28. Ryan Fox 2.69 29. Seamus Power 2.69 30. Russell Henley 2.53 OIA West Tuesday Boys Varsity Kapolei 14, Nanakuli 0 Mililani 8, Leilehua 1 Radford 3, Pearl City 0 Aiea 2, Campbell 0 Waipahu 2, Waianae 1 Girls Varsity Kapolei 5, Nanakuli 1 Mililani 11, Leilehua 0 Pearl City 11, Radford 0 Campbell 1, Aiea 0 Waipahu 6, Waianae 1 Boys JV Waianae 1, Waipahu 0 (forfeit) Girls JV Mililani 17, Leilehua 0 ILH Wednesday Boys Varsity Mid-Pacific 1, Pac-Five 0 Tuesday Girls Varsity Punahou 8, Punahou II 0 BIIF Wednesday Girls Varsity Kamehameha-Hawaii 2, Hilo 2 ILH All-Stars Boys Shooter of the Year: Dylan Fo (Hanalani, So.) Coach of the Year: Tracy Aruga (Hanalani) First Team Colby Fujino (Mid-Pacific, Sr.); Felipe Montano (Pac-Five, Jr.); Angelo Stagnaro (Pac-Five, So.); Chasen Matsuoka (Punahou, Jr.); Micah Morita (Saint Louis, Sr.). Girls Shooter of the Year: Ereyn Iwamoto (Mid-Pacific, Jr.) Coach of the Year: Jon Narimatsu (Mid-Pacific) First Team Di Ya Li (Hanalani, So.); Shelby Kau (Mid-Pacific, Sr.); Hailey Oh (Punahou, So.); Kaitlyn Choy (Sacred Hearts, Sr.); Ariana Sun (Sacred Hearts, Sr.).