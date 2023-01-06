Alert level for Kilauea volcano lowered as eruption eases

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory this morning has lowered the alert level for erupting Kilauea volcano from a warning to a watch, saying it expects volcanic activity to remain confined to the crater.

HVO also lowered the aviation color code from red to orange because there is no threat of significant ash emission into the atmosphere outside of the close area within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

HVO scientists said the initial high lava effusion rates, including fountains up to 32 feet in height, are declining and no communities and development are threatened.

The volcano erupted in its caldera Thursday afternoon after nearly a month of silence.