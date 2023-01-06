comscore Editorial: More Red Hill missteps by Navy
Editorial: More Red Hill missteps by Navy

In the latest disappointment by the Navy in addressing the Red Hill catastrophe, the deadline was missed for a report on what caused at least 1,300 gallons of toxic aqueous film forming foam (AFFF), used to extinguish fuel fires, to spill from a pipe at Red Hill on Nov. 29. Read more

