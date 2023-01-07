Collin Morikawa leads halfway through Maui’s Tournament of Champions
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Collin Morikawa has never shot a round over par in 14 trips around Kapalua’s Plantation Course.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Collin Morikawa has played 55 holes at Kapalua’s Plantation Course without a bogey.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree