Collin Morikawa leads halfway through Maui’s Tournament of Champions

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Collin Morikawa has never shot a round over par in 14 trips around Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

    Collin Morikawa has never shot a round over par in 14 trips around Kapalua's Plantation Course.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Collin Morikawa has played 55 holes at Kapalua’s Plantation Course without a bogey.

    Collin Morikawa has played 55 holes at Kapalua's Plantation Course without a bogey.

After his first winless year in four years on the PGA Tour, Collin Morikawa hasn’t shied away from asking for help. Read more

