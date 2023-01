Scoreboard – Jan. 7, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Point Loma vs. Chaminade. Women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo. Women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Varsity I boys: Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m. ILH Varsity II boys: Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 12:30 p.m.; University at Saint Louis II, 5 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Kamehameha II at Maryknoll II, 1 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Assets, 3 p.m. at Hanalani; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m. ILH Varsity I girls: Punahou at Damien, 2 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 11 a.m. at Damien; Hanalani at Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA girls: Kamehameha II at ‘Iolani II, 2:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Kailua; Castle at Kahuku; McKinley at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Kalaheo; Kalani at Roosevelt. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Kaiser.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Leilehua; Waianae at Radford; Waialua at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Kapolei. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 4, 8:30 a.m. at Magic Island.

OIA: 1 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

DIVING

ILH: Meet No. 5, 3 p.m. at Punahou.

GOLF

PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, 7:30 a.m. at Kapalua Plantation Course.

SWIMMING

OIA: Qualifying Meet No. 5, 10 a.m. at Kalani.

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, Hawaii, California, Iowa State, USC, Washington State. Matches start at 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

#16 Florida State 7, Hawaii 0

Singles

1. #12 A. Cornut-Charuvinc (FSU) def. #41 Andre Ilagan (UH) 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6)

2. Loris Pourroy (FSU) def. Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

3. #24 Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) 7-5, 6-2

4. J. Dous-Karpenschi (FSU) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-4)

5. Barnaby Smith (FSU) def. Kilian Maitre (UH) 6-1, 6-3

6. Alex Bulte (FSU) def. Karl Collins (UH) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

1. Andre Ilagan/Karl Collins (UH) def. A. Cornut-Charuvinc/Barnaby Smith (FSU) 6-4

2. Maks Silagy/Loris Pourroy (FSU) def. No player/No player (UH), by default

3. Andreja Petrovic/Loris Pourroy (FSU) def. Kilian Maitre/Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-2

COLLEGE WOMEN

Weinman Foundation Invitational

Singles

Miska Kadleckova (ISU) def. Linda Kumhom (WASU), 6-3, 6-3

Yura Nakagawa (WASU) def. Anna Supapitch Kuearum (ISU), 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Thasaporn Naklo (ISU) def. Max Murphy (WASU), 6-2, 6-1

Ange Oby Kajuru (ISU) def. Eva Alvarez (WASU), 6-3, 6-1

Sofia Cabezas (ISU) def. Elyse Tse (WASU), 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

Christin Hsieh (ISU) def. Yang Lee (WASU), 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Stefany Mikhailova (WASU) def. Rita Pinto (UH), 6-4, 6-0

McKenna Koenig (USC) def. Jessica Alsola (Cal), 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(5)

Haley Giavara (Cal) def. Emma Charney (USC), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4

Naomi Cheong (USC) def. Ana Vilcek (UH), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Makenna Thiel (Cal), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Madison Kim (UH) def. Cami Brown (Cal), 6-0, 6-3

Grace Piper (USC) def. Hannah Viller Moeller (Cal), 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-5

Nathalie Rodilosso (USC) def. Berta Passola (Cal), 6-1, 6-3

Klara Novakova (UH) def. Erin Richardson (Cal), 6-2, 2-6, 6-0

Alexis Merrill (UH) def. Gabrielle Lee (USC), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Isabelle Lee (USC) def. Anna Kern (UH), 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

Kadleckova/Cabezas (ISU) def. Kumhom/ Nakagawa (WASU), 6-2

Kajuru/Hsieh (ISU) def. Tse/Lee (WASU), 6-1

Naklo/Kuearum (ISU) def. Murphy/Alvarez (WASU), 7-5

Merrill/Pinto (UH) def. Mikhailova/Abouelsaad (WASU), 6-2

Brown/Viller Moeller (Cal) def. Kern/Kim (UH), 6-2

Richardson/Thiel (Cal) def. Rodilosso/Morra (USC), 6-4

Piper/Cheong (USC) def. Alsola/Passola (Cal), 6-4

Homolkova/Novakova (UH) def. Giavara/Wiersholm (Cal), 6-1

Koenig/Charney (USC) def. Merrill/Pinto (UH), 6-1

Ralar/Vilcek (UH) def. G. Lee/I. Lee (USC), 6-1

BASKETBALL

ILH BOYS

Hawaii Baptist 52, Maryknoll II 42

Damien 47, Hanalani 31

ILH GIRLS

Kamehameha II 50, ‘Iolani II 44

Hanalani 53, Punahou II 23

Island Pacific 43, La Pietra 30

OIA GIRLS

Kailua 68, Anuenue 21

Castle 49, Kalaheo 22

Mililani 46, Waipahu 29

Nanakuli 66, Aiea 17

Kalani 28, Roosevelt 22

Kahuku 62, McKinley 35

Kapolei 51, Waialua 24

Moanalua 64, Kaimuki 4

NEIGHBOR ISLANDS

Varsity Girls

Konawaena 60, Hawaii Prep 40

Kapaa 39, Waimea 36

SOCCER

ILH GIRLS

‘Iolani 3, Pac-Five 0

Kamehameha 11, Damien 0

Punahou 6, Mid-Pacific 0

OIA GIRLS

Pearl City 1, Campbell 0

Aiea 3, Nanakuli 0

OIA BOYS

Mililani 8, Waipahu 0

Radford 2, Waialua 1

Aiea 12, Nanakuli 1