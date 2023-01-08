Letter: Rail major part of property tax hikes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In reading the article on the City and County of Honolulu property tax increases, I was struck by what was not mentioned as a reason for the increases — the rail (“Oahu residents reeling from steep increases,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 3). Read more

In reading the article on the City and County of Honolulu property tax increases, I was struck by what was not mentioned as a reason for the increases — the rail (“Oahu residents reeling from steep increases,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 3).

Who were blamed were the rather nebulous “they” buying up property; police, EMS and firefighter salary increases (individuals generally held in high esteem by the public); facilities maintenance; and more.

How is it that the rail, the most expensive city project ever, a project whose gaping maw is constantly demanding more money, a project with never-ending cost increases and cost overruns (and they haven’t even gotten to the hard part), does not figure into the property tax increases?

The politicians hasten to explain that they are not increasing the property tax rate, merely the property valuation. It doesn’t matter much to most people how one labels the extraction of more of their money; the amount extracted is of greater concern.

Here is a great opportunity for local government to be more transparent as it constantly claims to desire to be.

Gregory Wilson

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter