Editorial | Letters Letter: Rail major part of property tax hikes Today Updated 12:35 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In reading the article on the City and County of Honolulu property tax increases, I was struck by what was not mentioned as a reason for the increases — the rail (“Oahu residents reeling from steep increases,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 3). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In reading the article on the City and County of Honolulu property tax increases, I was struck by what was not mentioned as a reason for the increases — the rail (“Oahu residents reeling from steep increases,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 3). Who were blamed were the rather nebulous “they” buying up property; police, EMS and firefighter salary increases (individuals generally held in high esteem by the public); facilities maintenance; and more. How is it that the rail, the most expensive city project ever, a project whose gaping maw is constantly demanding more money, a project with never-ending cost increases and cost overruns (and they haven’t even gotten to the hard part), does not figure into the property tax increases? The politicians hasten to explain that they are not increasing the property tax rate, merely the property valuation. It doesn’t matter much to most people how one labels the extraction of more of their money; the amount extracted is of greater concern. Here is a great opportunity for local government to be more transparent as it constantly claims to desire to be. Gregory Wilson Downtown Honolulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Home health care crisis